Surgeon investigated for attending Zoom traffic trial from OR; 2 shot at Texas medical office & more

Five recent stories about physicians:

1. A man shot his wife and then himself March 1 at a medical office building in Houston. The man died from his wounds, but the woman is expected to recover and the police are investigating the incident. Click here for the full article.

2. George Griffin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon in Green Township, Ohio, was sentenced March 1 to three years in prison for prescribing excessive amounts of opioids. Click here for the full article.

3. Several physicians were featured in a sketch during the 78th Golden Globes Feb. 28. The physicians appeared to meet with celebrities for fabricated telemedicine visits for the sketch, which NBC Entertainment posted on Twitter. Click here for the full segment.

4. Scott Green, MD, a plastic surgeon from Northern California, is being investigated by the Medical Board of California after attending a virtual traffic trial Feb. 25 while in the operating room during surgery. Dr. Green explained another surgeon was performing the surgery during the trial, but Gary Link, Sacramento Superior Court commissioner, rescheduled the trial. Click here for the full article.

5. Mike Finley, MD, was named system medical director and designated institutional official for Irving, Texas-based Christus Health. In his new role, Dr. Finley oversees and directs educational quality, financial viability, and the administrative and academic structure for the health system's graduate medical education residency programs. Click here for the full article.

