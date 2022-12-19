SurgCenter Development CEO to retire

Stacey Berner, MD, CEO of Palm Coast, Calif.-based SurgCenter Development, will retire in the new year.

Dr. Berner has led the ambulatory surgery center as CEO since 2016, after serving as president since 2013, according to a Dec.19 news release shared with Becker's. He originally joined the organization as a full-time principal in 2012.

Prior to his time with SCD, the orthopedic surgeon specialized in hand and upper extremity care for 17 years.

Ian Friedman, current executive vice president and general counsel for the facility, will succeed Dr. Berner as CEO. He has been with SCD since 2014.

"Stacey has been a great leader and partner and one of the keys to SurgCenter Development’s success for over a decade," Gregory Fox, MD, COO and principal of SCD, said of Mr. Friedman. "As we look to the future, we are confident in Ian’s ability to step into the CEO role. His experience in the ASC space, and deep understanding of our company, will allow for a smooth transition as we continue to advance our mission of ‘physician empowerment’ for many years to come."

Mr. Friedman practiced law and also worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers and Constellation Energy prior to his time at SCD.