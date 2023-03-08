States lifting COVID-19 rules: What ASCs need to know

California, Washington and Oregon are preparing to lift healthcare worker COVID-19 requirements April 3.

Three things ASCs should know:

1. Oregon will no longer require masks to be worn in healthcare settings. This applies to workers as well as patients and visitors in all healthcare settings, including hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices and school-based health centers.

2. Washington will end its masking requirement in healthcare, long-term care, and adult correctional facilities for people 5 and older. However, the state health department's infection prevention and control guidance still recommends masks for patients, healthcare providers and visitors in healthcare settings.

3. California will end its vaccination requirements for healthcare workers in adult care, direct care, correctional facilities and detention centers. It will also end its masking requirements in indoor high-risk and healthcare settings, including long-term care and correctional facilities as well as homeless, emergency and warming and cooling centers.