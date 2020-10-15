South Dakota ASC suspends procedures, relocates some due to COVID-19 surge

Surgeries at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Surgery Center have been suspended, and others across the health system have been relocated to free up staff as COVID-19 cases rise, according to an Oct. 15 report by the Argus Leader.

Avera Health has experienced a shortage in staff, with many out due to exposure or illness from the virus, the report said. The changes are expected to happen Oct. 19.

At the surgery center, cases have been temporarily suspended, with staff moving to critical patient care areas, the report said. Less than 5 percent of surgeries will need to be postponed, and the situation will be assessed regularly.

"Everyone's workforce is being impacted by this virus — child care, schools, health care, news, small businesses and more," Cale Feller, Avera's media relations director, said in an email to the Argus Leader. "As we have shared, we are expanding our surge capacity at Avera McKennan to accommodate the increasing needs. We have temporarily moved surgeries from the Avera Surgery Center to our other surgical locations, so that staff members can assist with inpatient care."

Read the full report here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Physicians, legislators don't expect New York to halt elective surgeries during 2nd wave of COVID-19

Sen. Harris halts travel after 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19

7 physician-owned hospitals, ASCs in the news





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.