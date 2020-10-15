Sen. Harris halts travel after 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris of California has halted travel after two people involved with Joe Biden's campaign tested positive for COVID-19, according to a campaign statement Oct. 15.

On Oct. 14, the campaign learned a staff flight crew member and Ms. Harris' communications manager, Liz Allen, both tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said. Ms. Harris wasn't in close contact with either person and won't be self-quarantining.

Ms. Harris and both people wore N95 masks and maintained social distance of at least 6 feet during their last flight together, the statement said.

Ms. Harris won't be traveling through Oct. 18 out of an abundance of caution, the statement said. She is expected to continue her schedule of virtual campaign events.

Mr. Biden hasn't had close contact with the flight crew staffer or Ms. Allen, the statement said.

"From the outset of this pandemic, the Biden-Harris campaign has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19," the statement said. "Today's exceedingly cautious steps are part of that commitment."

Read the full statement here.

