South Carolina surgeon, hospital spar over planned ASCs

Physicians and a hospital in Orangeburg, S.C., both have plans to construct new ASCs, according to a report in The Times and Democrat.

Ambulatory Partners, backed by physicians including Dion Franga, MD, received state approval to build a $12.5 million surgery center across the street from Regional Medical Center, which also gained approval for a $2.4 million surgery center. The hospital has opposed Ambulatory Partners' plans to move forward with the ASC, and Dr. Franga said he would oppose the hospital's center if the hospital continues to challenge his facility.

RMC said the Ambulatory Partners center would cost the hospital $7.4 million annually by moving procedures to the ASC. However, Ambulatory Partners claims the center will target patients who are already traveling for surgery.

