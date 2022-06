Lone Tree, Colo.-based Sky Ridge Medical Center is opening the state's first fully robotics-dedicated surgery center.

The 26,000-square-foot center includes four operating rooms, six recovery rooms and eight preoperative bays, the hospital said June 23. It was built with a $22 million investment.

The center will offer surgical services including gastroenterology, orthopedics, spine and urology. It will open for patients July 1.