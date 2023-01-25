SCA Health, Optum's solid start to 2023: 4 updates

Here are four updates on Optum and its Deerfield, Ill.-based affiliate, SCA Health.

SCA Health now has more than 320 centers and more than 9,200 physicians nationwide, up from 8,500 physicians and 260 surgical facilities in 2021. The group now also includes PE Gi Solutions as its gastroenterology-focused ASC business.

Optum reported big financial gains last year and drove a 17 percent increase in Optum's overall revenue. Optum reported $47.9 billion revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $182.8 billion for the full year. Optum Health's revenue hit $18.4 billion revenue in the fourth quarter and $71.1 billion for the full year, a 31.6 percent increase over 2021.

Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro (Ky.) Health. The agreement to take over the health system's operations will result in 575 of the healthcare system's employees moving to Optum in April.