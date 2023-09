RN vs. physician pay for all 50 states

Physicians make an average annual salary of $238,700, while registered nurses bring in $89,010.

This information comes from May 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data on physicians excludes anesthesiologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, emergency medicine physicians, family medicine physicians, general internal medicine physicians, neurologists, obstetricians and gynecologists, and pathologists. Data on registered nurses includes clinical nurse specialists and excludes nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners.

Here is the average annual wage for physicians and registered nurses in every state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama

Physician: $234,260

Registered nurse: $66,910

Alaska

Physician: $232,450

Registered nurse: $103,310

Arizona

Physician: $204,200

Registered nurse: $86,740

Arkansas

Physician: $196,120

Registered nurse: $66,530

California

Physician: $230,860

Registered nurse: $133,340

Colorado

Physician: $319,370

Registered nurse: $86,590

Connecticut

Physician: $276,290

Registered nurse: $94,260

Delaware

Physician: $229,010

Registered nurse: $85,020

District of Columbia

Physician: $221,800

Registered nurse: $98,230

Florida

Physician: $254,660

Registered nurse: $79,910

Georgia

Physician: $252,120

Registered nurse: $85,180

Hawaii

Physician: $257,240

Registered nurse: $113,220

Idaho

Physician: $292,160

Registered nurse: $78,610

Illinois

Physician: $218,890

Registered nurse: $82,220

Indiana

Physician: $330,900

Registered nurse: $75,580

Iowa

Physician: $241,500

Registered nurse: $69,370





Kansas

Physician: $228,370

Registered nurse: $71,990

Kentucky

Physician: $302,890

Registered nurse: $77,620

Louisiana

Physician: $302,970

Registered nurse: $75,920

Maine

Physician: $263,430

Registered nurse: $77,410

Maryland

Physician: $208,470

Registered nurse: $87,990

Massachusetts

Physician: $223,200

Registered nurse: $104,150

Michigan

Physician: $215,550

Registered nurse: $80,660

Minnesota

Physician: $305,150

Registered nurse: $88,860

Mississippi

Physician: Data not available.

Registered nurse: $67,930

Missouri

Physician: $275,050

Registered nurse: $71,860

Montana

Physician: This wage is equal to or greater than $115.00 per hour or $239,200 per year.

Registered nurse: $78,350

Nebraska

Physician: $301,010

Registered nurse: $73,510

Nevada

Physician: $269,790

Registered nurse: $96,310

New Hampshire

Physician: $255,060

Registered nurse: $83,420

New Jersey

Physician: N/A

Registered nurse: $96,670

New Mexico

Physician: $270,060

Registered nurse: $85,580

New York

Physician: $245,510

Registered nurse: $100,130

North Carolina

Physician: $216,240

Registered nurse: $77,420

North Dakota

Physician: $241,760

Registered nurse: $75,000

Ohio

Physician: $214,920

Registered nurse: $78,450

Oklahoma

Physician: $223,920

Registered nurse: $76,920

Oregon

Physician: $244,700

Registered nurse: $106,610

Pennsylvania

Physician: N/A

Registered nurse: $80,630

Rhode Island

Physician: $206,420

Registered nurse: $88,250

South Carolina

Physician: $305,130

Registered nurse: $74,330

South Dakota

Physician: This wage is equal to or greater than $115.00 per hour or $239,200 per year.

Registered nurse: $64,500

Tennessee

Physician: $286,260

Registered nurse: $72,480

Texas

Physician: $274,650

Registered nurse: $84,320

Utah

Physician: $229,470

Registered nurse: $76,400

Vermont

Physician: $273,590

Registered nurse: $79,990

Virginia

Physician: $191,100

Registered nurse: $81,860

Washington

Physician: $253,760

Registered nurse: $101,670

West Virginia

Physician: $252,710

Registered nurse: $72,230

Wisconsin

Physician: N/A

Registered nurse: $81,000

Wyoming

Physician: This wage is equal to or greater than $115.00 per hour or $239,200 per year.

Registered nurse: $81,010