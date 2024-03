Here are three comparisons illustrating compensation and time demand differences between private practice physicians and their employed counterparts, according to three Medscape surveys published in 2022 and 2023:

Figure Employed physicians Self-employed physicians Average annual salary $344,000 $374,000 % "satisfied" or "very satisfied" with their income 57% 65% % of physicians required to be on call more than 11 nights per month 11% 26%