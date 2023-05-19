Players to watch in the retail clinic space

CVS Health is dominating the retail clinic space, accounting for 63 percent of the market's clinics, according to a May 18 blog post from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the main players in the retail clinic space in 2023 and the percentage of their share of clinics, according to Definitive Healthcare:

CVS (MinuteClinic): 63 percent

Kroger (The Little Clinic): 12 percent

Walgreens (Village Medical): 8 percent

Advocate Health: 3 percent

Kaiser Permanente (Target Clinic): 2 percent

Walmart: 2 percent

Others: 11 percent