Players to watch in the retail clinic space

CVS Health is dominating the retail clinic space, accounting for 63 percent of the market's clinics, according to a May 18 blog post from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the main players in the retail clinic space in 2023 and the percentage of their share of clinics, according to Definitive Healthcare:
CVS (MinuteClinic): 63 percent
Kroger (The Little Clinic): 12 percent
Walgreens (Village Medical): 8 percent
Advocate Health: 3 percent
Kaiser Permanente (Target Clinic): 2 percent
Walmart: 2 percent
Others: 11 percent