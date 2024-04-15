Physicians' average 2024 incentive bonuses

Physicians in the U.S. earn an average of $363,000 annually, before taking into consideration incentive bonuses for the year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.

While primary care providers earn an average of $277,000, specialists earn $394,000.

On top of that, 58% of physicians have a chance at a yearly incentive bonus, according to the report. Dermatologists, orthopedists and cardiologists earn the highest annual incentive bonuses on average, reaching up to $142,000 for the top earners.

The average incentive bonus for all physicians is much lower: $45,000 a year. For primary care providers, the average bonus is $27,000, while it reaches $51,000 for specialists.