Physicians are unhappier now than before the pandemic: Medscape

Medscape's 2023 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report" found that physicians' happiness outside of work is below pre-pandemic levels.

The report surveyed 9,200 physicians across 29 specialties.

Currently, 58 percent of physicians are happy outside of work, compared to 84 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the survey.

Eight percent of physicians were very or somewhat unhappy, and 8 percent were neither happy or unhappy before the pandemic. Now, 26 percent are very or somewhat unhappy, and 15 percent are neither happy or unhappy.

One reason for physician happiness decreasing, according to Medscape, is the inability to work remotely.

Responses from the survey on how physicians are maintaining their happiness included less charting at home, connection to religion and beliefs, setting their own schedule, less administration and teaching, more focus on patient care, medication, breathing exercises and stress relief workshops.

Read the full report here.