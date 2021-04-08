Physician, wife and grandchildren shot, killed in South Carolina home

A South Carolina physician and members of his family died from gunshot wounds April 7, according to a report from WCNC Charlotte, an NBC affiliate.

Robert Lesslie, MD, an emergency room physician, his wife and two grandchildren were shot in Dr. Lesslie's York County home. James Lewis, who was working on Dr. Lesslie's house during the incident, was also shot. The five victims died from their gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. A sixth person, who was not identified, was shot and being treated for serious injuries, according to the NBC News report.

Law enforcement officials identified a suspect and found him in a nearby house, according to an NBC News report. The suspect has not been named.

Dr. Lesslie began practicing medicine in Rock Hill, S.C., in 1981 after earning his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He is the founder and medical director of Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care in Rock Hill. He also wrote newspaper and magazine human interest stories and columns in his spare time.

