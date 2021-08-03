Physician sues Mississippi hospital over pay discrepancy, alleges discrimination

Preston Boles, DPM, accused Greenwood (Miss.) LeFlore Hospital of breaching his contract and racial discrimination after discovering the hospital paid a colleague more per relative work value unit in an Aug. 2 lawsuit.

Greenwood LeFlore purchased Dr. Boles' podiatric practice in 2006, and he continued to grow the practice as an employed physician. The hospital brought on a second podiatrist, Joseph Assini, DPM, in 2012 to continue growth. Dr. Boles is Black and Dr. Assini is white, according to the lawsuit.

The hospital's policies prevent physicians from sharing pay information, but Dr. Boles said he learned in 2019 that the hospital paid Dr. Assini more per RVU. Dr. Assini received $52 per RVU worked for every year he was employed at the hospital, while Dr. Boles received between $44 and $45 per RVU from 2013-19, the lawsuit alleges.

Gary Marchand, CEO of the hospital in 2019, allegedly told Dr. Boles the salary difference was based on productivity, which does not explain the RVU pay rate discrepancy for the same procedures.

Dr. Boles also alleged breach of contract for the past two fiscal years. According to the lawsuit, his 2020 and 2021 contracts guaranteed a base salary of $215,000 and a $45 per RVU bonus above 4,285 RVUs, but he accused the hospital of underpaying him by $22,175 in the 2020 fiscal year and by $22,175 in the 2021 fiscal year.

Dr. Boles is seeking back pay and additional compensation for emotional distress.