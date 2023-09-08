Physician pay in the 10 best, worst states to retire

Physicians make $241,000 on average in Iowa, which is the best state to retire in, according to financial website Bankrate.

Bankrate's study, published July 31, used public and private datasets to rank all 50 states based on metrics including affordability, overall well-being, cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

Salary information comes from May 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It excludes anesthesiologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, emergency medicine physicians, family medicine physicians, general internal medicine physicians, neurologists, obstetricians and gynecologists, and pathologists.

Here is physician's annual salary in the 10 best states to retire:

1. Iowa: $241,500

2. Delaware: $229,010

3. West Virginia: $252,710

4. Missouri: $275,050

5. Mississippi: Estimate not available

6. Wyoming: Estimate not available

7. Pennsylvania: Estimate not available

8. Florida: $254,660

9. Hawaii: $257,240

10. Nebraska: $301,010

Here is physician's annual salary in 10 worst states to retire, starting with the lowest-ranked state:

1. Alaska: $232,450

2. New York: $245,510

3. California: $230,860

4. Washington: $253,760

5. Massachusetts: $223,200

6. North Dakota:$241,760

7. Texas: $274,650

8. Colorado: $319,370

9. Maryland: $208,470

10. Louisiana: $302,970