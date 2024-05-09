Physician gets prison for $1.3M fraud scheme targeting Amtrak

A Cedar Grove, N.J.-based physician was sentenced to 26 months in prison for a $1.3 million healthcare fraud scheme targeting Amtrak.

From April 2017 through June 2022, Muhammad Mirza, MD, was involved in a scheme to bill Amtrak's healthcare plan for services that were either not provided or medically unnecessary, according to a May 7 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Mirza and his conspirators would recruit Amtrak employees by paying them to use their insurance information to submit fraudulent claims.

He must also pay $1.37 million in restitution and is subject to two years of supervised release.