Physician assistant pay in all 50 states

Nevada is the state where physician assistants earn the most annually, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available. .

Here is what physician assistants earn on average each year by state, including Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $96,210

Alaska: $148,480

Arizona: $132,210

Arkansas: $88,720

California: $153,960

Colorado: $130,020

Connecticut: $132,550

Delaware: $136,270

District of Columbia: $126,090

Florida: $121,780

Georgia: $115,650

Hawaii: $130,300

Idaho: $113,870

Illinois: $122,720

Indiana: $131,120

Iowa: $129,230

Kansas: $119,470

Kentucky: $99,290

Louisiana: $123,280

Maine: $132,790

Maryland: $117,280

Massachusetts: $132,550

Michigan: $122,220

Minnesota: $134,870

Mississippi: N/A

Missouri: $128,280

Montana: $132,450

Nebraska: $126,330

Nevada: $154,800

New Hampshire: $138,100

New Jersey: $148,350

New Mexico: $133,140

New York: $138,410

North Carolina: $123,860

North Dakota: $127,350

Ohio: $119,950

Oklahoma: $124,120

Oregon: $141,810

Pennsylvania: $119,760

Rhode Island: $131,460

South Carolina: $114,310

South Dakota: $122,900

Tennessee: $113,690

Texas: $134,780

Utah: $126,460

Vermont: $139,850

Virginia: $120,010

Washington: $152,800

West Virginia: $121,790

Wisconsin: $127,770

Wyoming: $139,060





