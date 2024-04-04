Physician assistant pay in all 50 states

Nevada is the state where physician assistants earn the most annually, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available. .
Here is what physician assistants earn on average each year by state, including Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: $96,210
Alaska: $148,480
Arizona: $132,210
Arkansas: $88,720
California: $153,960
Colorado: $130,020
Connecticut: $132,550
Delaware: $136,270
District of Columbia: $126,090
Florida: $121,780
Georgia: $115,650
Hawaii: $130,300
Idaho: $113,870
Illinois: $122,720
Indiana: $131,120
Iowa: $129,230
Kansas: $119,470
Kentucky: $99,290
Louisiana: $123,280
Maine: $132,790
Maryland: $117,280
Massachusetts: $132,550
Michigan: $122,220
Minnesota: $134,870
Mississippi: N/A
Missouri: $128,280
Montana: $132,450
Nebraska: $126,330
Nevada: $154,800
New Hampshire: $138,100
New Jersey: $148,350
New Mexico: $133,140
New York: $138,410
North Carolina: $123,860
North Dakota: $127,350
Ohio: $119,950
Oklahoma: $124,120
Oregon: $141,810
Pennsylvania: $119,760
Rhode Island: $131,460
South Carolina: $114,310
South Dakota: $122,900
Tennessee: $113,690
Texas: $134,780
Utah: $126,460
Vermont: $139,850
Virginia: $120,010
Washington: $152,800
West Virginia: $121,790
Wisconsin: $127,770
Wyoming: $139,060