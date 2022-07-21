Patient sues Pennsylvania physician, blames him for opioid addiction

An Easton, Pa., man has sued his physician, Ajeeb John Titus, MD, alleging he overprescribed him opioids that led to his addiction, Lehigh Valley Live reported July 21.

The patient, Carl Graves, accuses Dr. Titus in the suit of prescribing at least 7,400 oxycodone pills and 1,700 amphetamine pills over a four-year period without administering diagnostic tests.

Mr. Graves lost his supply of painkillers when Dr. Titus was arrested in 2020, and Mr. Graves wound up in the hospital several times, according to the report.

Dr. Titus, 56, allegedly wrote scripts for more than 400,000 narcotics doses between June 2017 and August 2019, and he faces 30 felony counts of overprescribing opioids for 10 years.