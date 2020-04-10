OU Medicine using ASC to boost bed capacity

Oklahoma City-based OU Medicine developed and rolled out a surge plan to deal with COVID-19 cases, The Norman Transcript reports.

The plan will turn to OU Medicine facilities in Norman, Edmond and Oklahoma City to increase capacity.

OU Medicine's ASC in Oklahoma City will play a pivotal role, offering an unspecified number of beds. Specifically, OU Medicine will convert operating rooms and post-anesthesia care units into critical care bed units.

OU Medicine is also speeding up development of a patient tower on its main campus. Two floors of the tower will provide beds for COVID-19 patients.

