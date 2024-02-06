One-year business failure rates in the 10 best states to start a business

Wyoming has been named the best state to start a business in for 2024 based on research from law firm Schmidt & Clark, with a one-year new business failure rate of 24%.

The report analyzed the number of business applications, fail rates and unfriendly customer ratings in all 50 states to determine the best states to start a business in 2024, according to a Feb. 6 news release sent to Becker's.

The 10 best states to start a business in 2024 and the one-year business failure rate:

1. Wyoming: 24%

2. Nevada: 19%

3. Texas: 21%

4. California: 13%

5. Pennsylvania: 20%

6. Oregon: 23%

7. Oklahoma: 21%

8. Kansas: 25%

9. Kentucky: 22%

10. South Dakota: 22%