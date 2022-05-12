Ohio physician charged in $8.4M Medicare fraud 

Ohio physician Ankita Singh, MD, was charged with fraudulently billing Medicare $8.4 million for unnecessary supplies and equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said May 12.

From June 2018 through May 2021, Dr. Singh, 39, who practiced in Maumee and Toledo, allegedly billed Medicare for medical equipment, prosthetics and supplies that were medically unnecessary.

Telemarketers and call centers allegedly contacted Medicare beneficiaries to persuade them to agree to receive the supplies and equipment in the mail as a part of the scheme, saying that they would be provided at no cost.

The indictment says that the call centers and telemarketers would use general information about the beneficiary to prepare order forms, saying that these supplies and equipment were medically necessary. Dr. Singh allegedly received these forms and signed them despite never speaking to nor assessing the beneficiary.