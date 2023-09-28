ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Ohio clinic operators convicted for healthcare fraud 

Patsy Newitt -  

ENT physician Oliver Jenkins, MD, and his wife Sherry-Ann Jenkins were sentenced to prison for conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and healthcare fraud. 

Dr. Jenkins worked at the Toledo (Ohio) Clinic. He and his wife, who was not licensed to practice medicine in Ohio, started a new business called the The Toledo Clinic Cognitive Center, according to a Sept. 27 news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

The two told the Toledo Clinic that patients suspected of cognitive disorders would come to the Cognitive Center for neurocognitive testing, diagnosis, treatment, and referrals. Ms. Jenkins would allegedly administer neurocognitive testing under the supervision of Dr. Jenkins. 

Instead, Dr. Jenkins never saw nor treated patients and Ms. Jenkins ordered PET scans and misdiagnosed patients, then billing healthcare benefits programs using Dr. Jenkins' billing number. 

