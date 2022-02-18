NYU Langone unveils new outpatient care center

NYU Langone Health has opened NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center in New York City.

The 195,000-square-foot center has five clinical floors. It has 100 patient exam rooms, seven procedure suites and 75 providers in various specialties, according to a Feb. 17 news release.



The center provides gynecologic, obstetric and wellness care, as well as surgical procedures.



Four nearby practices have relocated to NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center and are seeing patients on its fourth floor.