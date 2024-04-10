Number of physician assistants in every state in 2024

New York has 16,690 active physician assistants, the most of any state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here is the number of physician assistants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: 1,070
Alaska: 510
Arizona: 3,500
Arkansas: 930
California: 12,880
Colorado: 2,990
Connecticut: 2,950
Delaware: 610
District of Columbia: 450
Florida: 9,060
Georgia: 3,760
Hawaii: 340
Idaho: 1,170
Illinois: 3,890
Indiana: 1,980
Iowa: 1,290
Kansas: 800
Kentucky: 1,160
Louisiana: 1,090
Maine: 700
Maryland: 3,280
Massachusetts: 4,130
Michigan: 5,310
Minnesota: 3,570
Mississippi: 460
Missouri: 1,540
Montana: 660
Nebraska: 1,200
Nevada: 1,450
New Hampshire: 940
New Jersey: 3,150
New Mexico: 530
New York: 16,690
North Carolina: 8,180
North Dakota: 250
Ohio: 4,190
Oklahoma: 1,680
Oregon: 1,420
Pennsylvania: 8,730
Rhode Island: 390
South Carolina: 2,100
South Dakota: 580
Tennessee: 2,240
Texas: 8,630
Utah: 1,550
Vermont: 370
Virginia: 3,760
Washington: 3,240
West Virginia: 750
Wisconsin: 3,340
Wyoming: 310