Number of physician assistants in every state in 2024

New York has 16,690 active physician assistants, the most of any state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the number of physician assistants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: 1,070

Alaska: 510

Arizona: 3,500

Arkansas: 930

California: 12,880

Colorado: 2,990

Connecticut: 2,950

Delaware: 610

District of Columbia: 450

Florida: 9,060

Georgia: 3,760

Hawaii: 340

Idaho: 1,170

Illinois: 3,890

Indiana: 1,980

Iowa: 1,290

Kansas: 800

Kentucky: 1,160

Louisiana: 1,090

Maine: 700

Maryland: 3,280

Massachusetts: 4,130

Michigan: 5,310

Minnesota: 3,570

Mississippi: 460

Missouri: 1,540

Montana: 660

Nebraska: 1,200

Nevada: 1,450

New Hampshire: 940

New Jersey: 3,150

New Mexico: 530

New York: 16,690

North Carolina: 8,180

North Dakota: 250

Ohio: 4,190

Oklahoma: 1,680

Oregon: 1,420

Pennsylvania: 8,730

Rhode Island: 390

South Carolina: 2,100

South Dakota: 580

Tennessee: 2,240

Texas: 8,630

Utah: 1,550

Vermont: 370

Virginia: 3,760

Washington: 3,240

West Virginia: 750

Wisconsin: 3,340

Wyoming: 310