Number of active NPs in each state

Florida has 22,270 active nurse practitioners, the most of any state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the number of nurse practitioners in 48 states and Washington, D.C.:

Note: Employment data was not available for every state.

Alabama: 4,220

Alaska: 660

Arizona: 6,770

Arkansas: 3,300

California: 21,740

Colorado: 3,680

Connecticut: 3,400

Delaware: 1,140

District of Columbia: 600

Florida: 22,270

Georgia: N/A

Hawaii: 510

Idaho: 1,130

Illinois: 9,220

Indiana: 6,740

Iowa: 2,640

Kansas: 2,920

Kentucky: 4,830

Louisiana: 3,910

Maine: 1,390

Maryland: 5,180

Massachusetts: 8,060

Michigan: 7,950

Minnesota: 5,360

Mississippi: 4,020

Missouri: 7,410

Montana: 860

Nebraska: 1,700

Nevada: 2,040

New Hampshire: 1,870

New Jersey: 6,400

New Mexico: 1,480

New York: 16,670

North Carolina: 7,640

North Dakota: 710

Ohio: 11,950

Oklahoma: 2,870

Oregon: 2,410

Pennsylvania: 9,160

Rhode Island: N/A

South Carolina: 5,470

South Dakota: 920

Tennessee: 14,040

Texas: 20,170

Utah: 2,650

Vermont: 720

Virginia: 7,360

Washington: 4,560

West Virginia: 1,860

Wisconsin: 5,210

Wyoming: 470