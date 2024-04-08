Number of active NPs in each state

Florida has 22,270 active nurse practitioners, the most of any state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here is the number of nurse practitioners in 48 states and Washington, D.C.:
Note: Employment data was not available for every state.
Alabama: 4,220
Alaska: 660
Arizona: 6,770
Arkansas: 3,300
California: 21,740
Colorado: 3,680
Connecticut: 3,400
Delaware: 1,140
District of Columbia: 600
Florida: 22,270
Georgia: N/A
Hawaii: 510
Idaho: 1,130
Illinois: 9,220
Indiana: 6,740
Iowa: 2,640
Kansas: 2,920
Kentucky: 4,830
Louisiana: 3,910
Maine: 1,390
Maryland: 5,180
Massachusetts: 8,060
Michigan: 7,950
Minnesota: 5,360
Mississippi: 4,020
Missouri: 7,410
Montana: 860
Nebraska: 1,700
Nevada: 2,040
New Hampshire: 1,870
New Jersey: 6,400
New Mexico: 1,480
New York: 16,670
North Carolina: 7,640
North Dakota: 710
Ohio: 11,950
Oklahoma: 2,870
Oregon: 2,410
Pennsylvania: 9,160
Rhode Island: N/A
South Carolina: 5,470
South Dakota: 920
Tennessee: 14,040
Texas: 20,170
Utah: 2,650
Vermont: 720
Virginia: 7,360
Washington: 4,560
West Virginia: 1,860
Wisconsin: 5,210
Wyoming: 470