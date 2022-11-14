New York ASC market: 5 updates in the last 60 days

From breast cancer pavilion to an ASC expansion, here are five New York ASC updates Becker's has reported on since Sept. 14. 

1. A Kingston, N.Y.-based hospital campus is being converted into an outpatient-care focused campus. 

2. Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Dutchess Ambulatory Surgery Center is relocating

3. St. John's Episcopal Hospital is opening an ambulatory pavilion focused on breast cancer services in New York. 

4. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot outpatient facility. 

5. Brooklyn (N.Y.) Surgery Center's building has been acquired by Physicians Realty Trust. 

