New York surgery center given financial incentive to relocate

Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Dutchess Ambulatory Surgery Center has outgrown its current two-room facility and plans to relocate, according to an Oct. 20 report from Mid Hudson News.

The Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency granted the surgery center a financial incentive to move, citing that its current space is insufficient.

"It’s going to provide some of the best customer service. It’s going to expand our ability to go to five operating rooms," Kathy Hickman, the center's administrator, told Mid Hudson. "We have surgeons that are waiting. Patients that can’t get in. Patients that are leaving the community. They are trying to find areas that have ambulatory surgery."

The practice currently has 30 employees but, with the expansion, hopes to add 20 more.