New Jersey to resume elective procedures

New Jersey hospitals and ASCs will be allowed to resume elective surgical procedures May 26, NJ.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order permitting the procedures May 15.

2. In addition to medical procedures, dental offices can also resume performing surgeries.

3. Elective surgical procedures have been delayed in the state since March 23.

4. State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, BSN, RN, said the state conserved critical resources like ventilators, respirators and personal protective equipment by delaying the procedures.

