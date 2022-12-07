New Jersey ASC 1st in state to debut robot

Dr. Lee Pressler, and Joseph Steinberg, MD, became the first physicians in New Jersey to use Focal One's new ultrasound robot at Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to a Dec. 6 report from NJBiz.

The robot is used to deliver high-intensity, focused ultrasounds to remove lesions within the prostate. It combines imaging and biopsy data to directly target tumors, leaving behind healthy cells.

The health pavilion is part of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

"Combining the latest technological advancements with our nationally recognized clinical excellence is further enhanced by our ability to offer this procedure in a brand-new ambulatory surgery setting," Pam Mestel, executive director of surgical services at Morristown Medical Center, told NJBiz.