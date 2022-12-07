ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

New Jersey ASC 1st in state to debut robot

Claire Wallace -  

Dr. Lee Pressler, and Joseph Steinberg, MD, became the first physicians in New Jersey to use Focal One's new ultrasound robot at Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to a Dec. 6 report from NJBiz

The robot is used to deliver high-intensity, focused ultrasounds to remove lesions within the prostate. It combines imaging and biopsy data to directly target tumors, leaving behind healthy cells. 

The health pavilion is part of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

"Combining the latest technological advancements with our nationally recognized clinical excellence is further enhanced by our ability to offer this procedure in a brand-new ambulatory surgery setting,"  Pam Mestel, executive director of surgical services at Morristown Medical Center, told NJBiz. 

