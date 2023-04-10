Missouri physician pleads guilty to $144K+ healthcare fraud 

Howard Jackson, DPM, who practiced in East St. Louis, Ill., pleaded guilty to a $144,694 healthcare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said April 7.

From January 2016 to December 2020, Dr. Jackson, of Florissant, Mo., admitted he billed Medicare and Medicaid routinely for nail avulsions he did not perform.

He often billed for the surgical procedure, which involves the separation and removal of the toenail from the tip to the base of the nail, for routine foot care procedures, according to a Justice Department news release.

His sentencing is set for July 27, and he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.