Michigan physician sentenced for distributing 270,000+ opioid pills

Lawrence Sherman, MD, a physician in Shelby Township, Mich., has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally distributing prescription drugs.

Dr. Sherman unlawfully distributed more than 270,000 opioid pills, primarily prescribing oxycodone, oxymorphone and oxycodone-acetaminophen, according to a May 9 news release from the Justice Department.

From March 2020 through June 2021, Dr. Sherman worked part-time at Tranquility Wellness Center, where he conspired to illegally authorize more than 3,000 opioid prescriptions to supposed patients that did not have a legitimate medical need.

Clinic operators paid Dr. Sherman in cash for writing controlled substance prescriptions, not for any medical care provided, according to the Justice Department.

Dr. Sherman was convicted on 20 charges related to the unlawful diversion of prescription drugs, the release said.