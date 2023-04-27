Medical school financial report card: How the top 15 fared

With several small universities forced to close their doors this year due to financial pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and online learning, Forbes has compiled a list of financial grades for the nation's top universities.

It used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which covers the fiscal year that began in July 2020 and ended in June 2021, to grade 906 colleges based on financial viability for the coming year.

Most of the top medical schools for 2023-2024 were included in the grading.

Financial grades of the top 15 U.S. medical schools for research:

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): A+

2. University of Pennsylvania-Perelman School of Medicine (Philadelphia): A+

3. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.): A+

4. University of California San Francisco (tie): B+

4. Washington University in St. Louis (tie): A+

6. Columbia University (New York City): A+

7. Stanford (Calif.) University (tie): A+

7. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.) (tie): A+

9. Duke University (Durham, N.C.) (tie): A+

9. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) (tie): No data available

11. University of Pittsburgh: No data available

12. Northwestern University-Feinberg School of Medicine (Chicago): A+

13. New York University-Grossman School of Medicine: A

14. Cornell University-Weill Medical College (New York City) (tie): A+

14. Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine (Rochester, Minn.) (tie): No data available