Maryland physician convicted in $15M fraud scheme 

Arnold, Md.-based physician Ron Elfenbein, MD, has been convicted for submitting more than $15 million in fraudulent claims for patients who received COVID-19 tests at his medical centers.

Dr. Elfenbein operated multiple COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites and instructed his employees to fraudulently bill for high-level evaluation and management visits along with the COVID-19 tests, according to an Aug. 4 news release from the Justice Department.

He ordered these high-level visits to be billed for all patients who were getting tested for COVID-19 for employment or travel requirements.

He is convicted of five counts of healthcare fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count