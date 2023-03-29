March 30 is National Doctors' Day: 5 steps the government can take to help physicians, per the AMA

March 30 is National Doctors' Day, a day dedicated to thanking physicians nationwide for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

In honor of the day, the American Medical Association suggested five steps the government can take to improve physicians' lives, and jobs, year-round.

1. Fix prior authorization: Prior authorization causes care delays and hassles for patients and physicians. It puts a major administrative and clinical burden on physicians and their staffers.

2. Reform Medicare pay: Congress should work against Medicare cuts and fight barriers to patient care. The Medicare payment process is unsustainable as is.

3. Fight scope creep: Several states are giving nurses more duties and more ability to practice without physician oversight. This can have potentially negative consequences for patients, according to the AMA.

4. Support telehealth: Telehealth is critical to the future of healthcare, allowing physicians more flexibility and sustainability. Congress should expand telehealth laws, ensuring physicians receive fair payments.

5. Reduce burnout: Focus on removing administrative burdens that cause physician burnout, including excessive paperwork and unsustainable workflows, according to the AMA.