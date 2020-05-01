Kentucky surgery center resuming elective procedures

Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health will soon restart its elective surgery program at its surgery center, local radio station WKDZ reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital already began performing outpatient surgery on its main campus and reopened its physical and occupational therapy services department.

2. The hospital will reopen additional services in phases. The hospital's medical imaging center and express lab will reopen May 4.

3. Patients will need to wear surgical masks and undergo a temperature check in the hospital before seeking care.

4. The hospital is in the midst of determining when it will reopen its ASC and convenient care clinic as well as its geriatric behavioral health, sleep lab and pulmonary cardiac rehabilitation departments.

