Indiana court rules injured patient can sue physician group

The Indiana Supreme Court agreed to allow a patient who was injured during physical therapy to pursue her complaint against an orthopedic physician group, The Indiana Lawyer reported March 25.

Darci Wilson sued her orthopedic physician group, Athletico, and her physician therapist, Christopher Lingle, alleging that treatments reinjured her knee and required her to have more surgery.

The ruling reversed a lower court summary judgment in favor of Athletico and Mr. Lingle.

The lower court also ruled that the physician group could not be held liable for Mr. Lingle's actions without evidence of employment or contractual relations.

But the Supreme Court found the physician group was not entitled to the summary judgment.