In-network ASC system PSN Group receives $165M strategic commitment

Claire Wallace -  

BTG Pactual Strategic Capital has completed a $165 million strategic commitment to Texas-based in-network ASC company PSN Group, according to an Aug. 23 press release

Plano, Texas-based PSN, which operates under the brand Legent Health, specializes in orthopedics and spinal surgery and is trying to grow its presence in the Texas and Florida markets. 

Three BTG employees will join PSN's board of directors. 

"We welcome the Strat Cap team to PSN and look forward to having them on board as our value-added strategic partner as we continue PSN's growth and development," Jordan Fowler, PSN's co-founder and CEO, said in the release.

