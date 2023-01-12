Illinois physician faces 5 additional misconduct lawsuits

An Arlington Heights, Ill., OB-GYN has had seven total lawsuits filed against him over alleged misconduct, including five filed Jan. 10, WGN reported.

The lawsuits also named Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, formerly known as DuPage Medical Group, where the physician was working until 2020.

The lawsuits accuse the physician of caring for patients while intoxicated and sexual battery. He has not been charged and therefore was not named by WGN.

"Dilated pupils, slurred speech, wasn't making good eye contact with me," Karin Stortz, a former patient of the physician, told the news outlet. "No looking at charts, no asking about anything, no measuring, no listening to the heartbeat of the baby."

Lawyers involved in the case said many complaints about the physician were filed with Duly Health and that he was disciplined for failing to generate revenue, according to WGN.



"We take any, and all allegations of misconduct seriously," Duly Health told WGN. "Due to the nature of these matters, and out of respect for the parties involved, we will not comment further on these legal proceedings."