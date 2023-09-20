If ASC leaders won the lottery, what would they buy?

Many of us have dreamed of winning the lottery, but what would you actually do with the money?

Two ASC leaders connected with Becker's to answer, "If you won the lottery today, what would you purchase for your surgery center?"

Note: These responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Christine Bowman, RN. Clinical Nurse Manager of Scottsdale (Ariz.) McCormick Ranch Surgicenter: We have so much used equipment. I would purchase new surgeon headlights, new hospital beds for our overnight patients, new gurneys, a brand new autoclave, and brand new bedside monitors for pre-op and the post-anesthesia care unit.

Robert Nelson. Executive Director of Island Eye Surgicenter (Westbury, N.Y.): I'd invest in my staff and hire the best staff available! One of the essential keys to the success of an ASC is the quality of the staff working there. Well trained, articulate and happy staff reflect positively on the facility, resulting in high patient as well as surgeon satisfaction. Staff who enjoy coming to work every day and who represent the facility well need to be treated with respect. That requires an investment that will show a very positive return.