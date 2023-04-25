How many physicians work at US hospitals?

Definitive Healthcare released statistics on how many physicians work in U.S. hospitals in an April post.

Here are four statistics to know about physicians who work at hospitals:

1. On average, U.S. hospitals have about 209 providers, which includes nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

2. Hospitals with 100 beds or fewer average fewer than 100 providers. Hospitals with more than 250 beds average 756 affiliated providers.

3. Hospitals in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest average between 140 and 195 providers per hospital.

4. Hospitals in the West average 232 providers per hospital, and those in the Northeast average 337.