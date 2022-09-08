How job openings for 7 medical specialties are expected to change over 10 years

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted how job openings will grow for seven medical specialties, including ophthalmology and nurse anesthetists, between 2021 and 2031.

The average job is expected to grow by 6 percent in the next 10 years.

1. Job openings for chiropractors are expected to grow by 10 percent, adding 5,500 jobs in the next 10 years.

2. Job openings for dentists are expected to grow by 6 percent, adding 8,400 jobs in the next 10 years.

3. Job openings for nurse anesthetists, midwives and practitioners are expected to grow by 40 percent, adding 118,600 jobs in the next 10 years.

4. Job openings for optometrists are expected to grow by 10 percent, adding 4,000 jobs in the next 10 years.

5. Job openings for physician assistants are expected to grow by 28 percent, adding 38,400 jobs in the next 10 years.

6. Job openings for podiatrists are expected to grow by 2 percent, adding 200 jobs in the next 10 years.

7. Job openings for registered nurses are expected to grow by 6 percent, adding 195,400 jobs in the next 10 years.