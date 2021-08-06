How ASCs can remain competitive

For Tracy Helmer, administrator of Seven Hills ASC in Henderson, Nev., remaining competitive requires becoming a master of a few specialties rather than a "jack of all trades."

Five ASC leaders spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how they remain competitive.

Jay Raifman. Administrator of South Shore Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lynbrook, N.Y.: Simply provide the most available block time, superbly trained (in bedside manner and skill set) staff and a state-of-the-art facility. This scenario is conducive to attracting surgeons, as well as their patients, and of course the outcomes thereof.

Tracy Helmer, BSN, RN. Administrator of Seven Hills ASC (Henderson, Nev.): We take a close look at the specialties that we consider our niche and find ways to be the best provider for that niche. Many centers want to "do it all," and we have chosen to do a few specialties very well and let the other places try to capture everything. We do not subscribe to the old adage of being a "jack of all trades and a master of none." We want to be masterful at the specialties that we choose to provide.

Georgianne Maxwell. Administrator at Salem (N.J.) ASC: ​​To remain competitive in today’s ASC market, the entire process must be better and do better than the rest. ASCs must continuously evaluate and improve patient wait times, incorporate current anesthesia practices that allow a quicker recovery from the anesthetic and, most importantly, every patient should be treated with care and respect so that they would choose the ASC in the future.

Helen Dickson, RN. Administrator of Premier at Exton (Pa.) Surgery Center: Pennsylvania has so many archaic regulations that prevent all of us from growing our service line. We will continue to lure new physicians to expand the volume.

Marcia Ann Mims Coppertino, MD. Director of Coppertino and Associates Consulting Group (Beverly Hills, Calif.): Trim the fat. Shutter non- or low-performing departments. Review the current status of expectations for future growth and renegotiate written terms, and, finally, examine plans for progressive programs and implement them!