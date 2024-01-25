How ASCs can help burnt out physicians

With nearly 50% of physicians still reporting feelings of burnout in 2024, there are eight key ways that ASCs can help to combat burnout, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Burnout and Depression Report," published Jan. 24.

The workplace measures that would help the most with physician burnout, per 9,226 polled practitioners:

1. Increasing compensation: 48%

2. Adding support staff: 47%

3. Make work schedules more flexible: 46%

4. Increase physician control/autonomy: 41%

5. More respect from administrators, employers, colleagues and staff: 35%

6. Lighten patient loads: 33%

7. Make counseling available/check-in with physicians: 9%

8. Offer different jobs: 4%