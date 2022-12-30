Hospitalist compensation: 5 stats

Medscape laid out the compensation of hospitalists in its "Hospitalist Compensation Report."
Medscape surveyed 13,000 physicians, including hospitalists, about their compensation in 2022.
Here are five stats to know:
How much hospitalists earned overall:
Hospitalists: $283,000
Non-hospitalist primary care physicians: $260,000
Other non-hospitalists: $358,000
Incentive bonuses:
Hospitalists: $31,000
Non-hospitalists: $51,000
What caused hospitalists' income decline:
COVID-19 pandemic: 62 percent
Other factors not related to the COVID-19 pandemic: 49 percent
Do hospitalists feel fairly compensated?
Yes: 53 percent
No: 47 percent
Hospitalists' net worth:
Under $500,000: 38 percent
$500,000 to $999,999: 17 percent
$1 million to $1.9 million: 18 percent
$2 million to $5 million: 21 percent
More than $5 million: 6 percent