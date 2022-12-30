Hospitalist compensation: 5 stats

Medscape laid out the compensation of hospitalists in its "Hospitalist Compensation Report."

Medscape surveyed 13,000 physicians, including hospitalists, about their compensation in 2022.

Here are five stats to know:

How much hospitalists earned overall:

Hospitalists: $283,000

Non-hospitalist primary care physicians: $260,000

Other non-hospitalists: $358,000

Incentive bonuses:

Hospitalists: $31,000

Non-hospitalists: $51,000

What caused hospitalists' income decline:

COVID-19 pandemic: 62 percent

Other factors not related to the COVID-19 pandemic: 49 percent

Do hospitalists feel fairly compensated?

Yes: 53 percent

No: 47 percent

Hospitalists' net worth:

Under $500,000: 38 percent

$500,000 to $999,999: 17 percent

$1 million to $1.9 million: 18 percent

$2 million to $5 million: 21 percent

More than $5 million: 6 percent