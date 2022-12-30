Hospitalist compensation: 5 stats

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Medscape laid out the compensation of hospitalists in its "Hospitalist Compensation Report."

Medscape surveyed 13,000 physicians, including hospitalists, about their compensation in 2022. 

 Here are five stats to know:

How much hospitalists earned overall: 

Hospitalists: $283,000

Non-hospitalist primary care physicians: $260,000

Other non-hospitalists: $358,000

Incentive bonuses:

Hospitalists: $31,000

Non-hospitalists: $51,000

What caused hospitalists' income decline: 

COVID-19 pandemic: 62 percent

Other factors not related to the COVID-19 pandemic: 49 percent

Do hospitalists feel fairly compensated?

Yes: 53 percent

No: 47 percent

Hospitalists' net worth:

Under $500,000: 38 percent

$500,000 to $999,999: 17 percent

$1 million to $1.9 million: 18 percent

$2 million to $5 million: 21 percent

More than $5 million: 6 percent

