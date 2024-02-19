Healthcare billionaires fall short when it comes to giving back

Forbes has named the 25 most philanthropic billionaires of 2024, with the year's 34 healthcare billionaires notably missing from the list.

America's most generous giver of the year, Warren Buffet, has donated $56.7 billion over his lifetime, which amounts to about 30% of his net worth.

In contrast, the Stryker family, one of healthcare's richest dynasties, has an estimated net worth of $15.9 billion.

While no healthcare billionaires were named among the top donors, they are not completely missing from philanthropic efforts.

Stryker heiress Ronda Stryker donated $100 million to Kalamazoo-based Western Michigan University in 2011, $20 million to Boston-based Harvard Medical School in 2016 and $30 million to Atlanta-based Spelman College in 2018.

Her siblings, Pat and Jon, donated a combined $10 million to fund the nation's first memorial to the victims of racial terror lynchings in 2016.