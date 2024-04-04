Health system sues former physician for allegedly refusing to return overpayments

Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health is suing a former physician for allegedly not paying back overpayments for on-call services, the Indiana Business Journal reported April 4.

The suit, filed in the Hamilton County Superior Court, is seeking six of the 11 years in overpayments, or $60,000, from Lisa Bledsoe, MD.

The health system notified Dr. Bledsoe of the overpayments — which totaled $228,231 from 2009 to 2020 — in October 2020, according to the report. The system acknowledged in the suit that the clinic where Dr. Bledsoe had been contracted to provide on-call services closed at the end of 2015.

The suit alleges the hospital has sent two demand letters to Dr. Bledsoe and has been unable to collect.