Health system eases visitor restrictions in Michigan

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica eased visitor restrictions for adult patients at some of its inpatient and outpatient facilities in Michigan, Lenconnect.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Bixby Hospital in Adrian, Mich., and Herrick Hospital in Tecumseh, Mich., implemented tiered-hospital visitation restriction policies in response to COVID-19. On June 16, the hospitals and ProMedica's outpatient facilities in the state will relax the tiers to the second level, allowing each patient to bring in one designated visitor over the age of 18.

2. Patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 or have a confirmed case are still restricted from bringing visitors.

3. The relaxed visitation policy follows guidance from Michigan's health department.

