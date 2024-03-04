HCA, UPMC among most world's ethical health systems

For-profit ethical standards company the Ethisphere Institute has named the "world's most ethical companies" of 2024, adding four major health systems to the list.

The list recognizes 136 organizations "for their unwavering commitment to business integrity," with honorees spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

The world's four most ethical health systems, according to Ethisphere:

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

For the list, Ethisphere uses a proprietary rating system, known as the Ethics Quotient, to conduct a qualitative and quantitative assessment across five categories: third-party management; governance; culture of ethics; ethics and compliance; and environmental and social impact. Companies must apply, which includes an application fee. More information about the evaluation process is available here.