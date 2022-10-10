Good wages the key to success, 1 ASC CEO says

In a competitive job market, good wages and a positive work environment are the key to making sure that your organization retains top talent, according to one ASC CEO.

Question: What was the best thing that you did for your organization this year?

Julie Greene. CEO of Muskegon Surgery Center and Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon (Mich.): Keeping many staff engaged and satisfied with good wages and bonuses and a positive environment was key to our success in 2022. We hold our staff in high regard. We have an outstanding team of individuals who have multiple options to work wherever they want because of their knowledge, skills and attitude. They get offered significant "deals" from other organizations, and our staff is the reason for great physician and patient satisfaction. We appreciate their loyalty.

The best decision of 2021 was to refinance the entire building at an extraordinarily low interest rate on a 10-year loan, which is allowing us to add on rooms in 2022 with a large addition. It was great timing. Our team also added additional equipment for increased efficiency with robotics and navigation for knees and hips, which allows for maximum efficiency with multiple physicians doing total joints at once.